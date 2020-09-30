Texas Border Leaders Call For Lifting Of Travel Restrictions

The Texas Border Coalition is stepping up its effort to reopen the U.S. borders to all manner of legitimate travel. The coalition has fired off a letter to the Department of Homeland Security saying it’s time to end the restrictions on non-essential travel.

The letter states lifting the restrictions that have been in place since March is crucial to the border economies. Authored by TBC Chairman and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino, the letter suggests proper health and safety measures can be implemented at the ports of entry to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and to protect federal border personnel.

Trevino also calls on the DHS to reopen recently closed travel lanes , and to staff the international bridges with the 600 CBP officers recently surged to the Texas border.