Texas Buying Planes

The California wildfires are putting a spotlight on the shortage of fire fighting aircraft, which can drop water from the sky.

Texas is looking at buying their own planes, to keep up with demand. Nim Kidd, who heads the Texas Division of Emergency Management, is worried that the state could be in a situation where there are no airplanes available.

He says some states are signing exclusive deals with the suppliers. But buying the planes will not be cheap. Even the smallest ones, used by the U.S. Forest Service, cost in the millions of dollars.