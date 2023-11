The two leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus have different views on civilian deaths in Gaza.

Speaking on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Colorado Democrat Jason Crow said civilian deaths shouldn’t happen, while Texas Republican Tony Gonzales said they’re unavoidable in a war.

Crow and Gonzales agree that Hamas needs to be eliminated. The two men co-chair the “For Country” caucus, which is made up of House members who are military veterans.