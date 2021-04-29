Texas Census Count Falls Short, Politics Blamed

Texas actually fell short of the projected population count in the 2020 U.S. Census, and some people are blaming politics. The state will gain two new seats in Congress as a result of the 2020 count, but was widely expected to pick up three.

Census figures released on Monday show that Texas fell about 190-thousand people short of landing 39-seats in the U.S. House, which would have meant 41 Electoral College votes.

A spokesman for the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University says the Trump administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the census may have dampened the count in Texas.