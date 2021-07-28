Texas Chemical Plant Leak Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Injured

Portions of the LyondellBasell facility can be seen from an area east of Miller Cut Off Road in La Porte, Texas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. An explosion Tuesday evening killed two people at the facility and left several others injured. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Portions of the LyondellBasell facility can be seen from an area east of Miller Cut Off Road in La Porte, Texas Tuesday, July 27, 2021. An explosion Tuesday evening killed two people at the facility and left several others injured. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) — Two people are dead and dozens more were injured after a chemical leak at a Houston-area plant. LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Gray says two people “sustained fatal injuries,” and the company identified them as contractors. Dozens of others sustained minor injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders and confirmed that all those working in the area of the leak were accounted for. The cause is under investigation.