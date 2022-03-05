Texas Children’s Hospital Stops Gender Affirming Care

Texas Children’s Hospital is halting specific hormone-related treatments for transgender children. This comes after state leaders asked Child Protective Services to investigate gender-affirming care as child abuse.

The hospital said in a statement that the move was taken to protect healthcare professionals and impacted families from potential legal consequences.

David Lerman with Southwest Psychotherapy Associates says denying this kind of care could significantly impact the mental health of transgender children. He also noted that suicide rates are higher for LGBTQ-plus children.