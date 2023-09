Austin is the best place in America to get a good night’s sleep, and more than a half-dozen other Texas cities aren’t far behind.

A study by U.S. News & World Report ranked cities where conditions are right for restful sleep and Austin comes in at number-one.

Fort Worth ranks second while El Paso is 14th and Arlington is 15th. San Antonio came is at number 24, Dallas at 30, and Houston at number 32.