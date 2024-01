Officials in several Texas cities are getting ready for thousands of visitors in early April.

A total solar eclipse will pass over Texas on April 8th. The line for the total eclipse will extend from Mazatlan, Mexico, to Laredo and Eagle Pass, Kerrville, Waco, Dallas/Fort Worth and Texarkana. The total eclipse will brush the western outskirts of San Antonio and Austin.

Early estimates are that more than a million people will come to Texas to view the eclipse.