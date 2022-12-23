Texas Cities Experiencing Power, Water Issues In Freezing Weather

Texas cities are reporting power and water issues as the state sees a drop in temperatures. Almost six-thousand CenterPoint Energy customers are without electricity in Houston, and some Atmos Energy users in Central Texas say they do not have gas. A water main has burst in San Antonio, and crews say the water on the road is beginning to turn into ice in the freezing conditions.

ERCOT, the council that manages the Texas energy grid, says there is enough power to meet the high demand, and they are not asking residents to conserve electricity at this time.