Texas Cities to Host FIFA World Cup Matches in 2016

Former Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki arrives to speak after the match schedule was revealed for soccer's FIFA World Cup 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Both Dallas and Houston will host matches in the FIFA 2026 World Cup. The world’s largest sporting event begins in June 2026 with the main event happening at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That state beat out Arlington’s bid to host the final. Matches will be held over 39 days across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Dallas will host a semifinal on July 14th but the venue will be called Dallas Stadium as FIFA rules prohibit corporate sponsor titles. The FIFA event opens at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11th. The U.S. is automatically in as a host country.