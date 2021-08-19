Texas City ISD Requires Masks As Part Of School Dress Code

Texas City ISD is trying to get around the state ban on local mask mandates by adding masks to the district’s dress code. Students and staff are required to wear masks while on campus and in school buildings.

The district insists this isn’t a mask mandate, but a dress code requirement equivalent to skirt length regulations. District officials made the decision the night before the first day of school in Texas City. Not everyone is happy about it, but Superintendent Dr. Melissa Duarte says the safety of students and employees comes first.