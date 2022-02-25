TEXAS

Texas Clinics Battle Strict Abortion Law As Legal Hopes Dim

jsalinasBy 16 views
0
FILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) — The nation’s strictest abortion law went before the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday but an attorney representing abortion clinics said he no longer sees a way in this case to halt the law.

The Austin-based court took no immediate action over Texas’ restrictive law, which since September has banned abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and has resulted in a sharp drop of abortions across the state. But an attorney for abortion clinics said that even the court’s best-case ruling for them wouldn’t undo the law that is enforced by private citizens who can collect $10,000 or more by suing doctors who perform abortions.

Biden, Europe Waiting On Key SWIFT Sanction Against Russia

Previous article

Families Concerned After Deaths In Houston Police Crashes

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS