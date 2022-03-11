Texas Clinics’ Lawsuit Over Abortion Ban ‘effectively over’

(AP) — Texas abortion providers say their best hope of stopping the nation’s most restrictive abortion law is all but over. It comes after the Texas Supreme Court on Friday ended what little path forward clinics had under a federal lawsuit to stop the law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest. Attorneys for the Center for Reproductive Rights said “the case is effectively over” after the ruling. Abortions in Texas have plummeted by more than 50% since the law took effect.