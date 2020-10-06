Texas Congressman Calls On State Attorney General To Resign

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Rep. Chip Roy a Republican congressman from Texas became the most presentiment member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence at Love Field in Dallas. Rep. Chip Roy a Republican congressman from Texas became the most presentiment member his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez File)

(AP) – A Republican congressman from Texas became the most prominent member of his party to call for the resignation of the state’s Republican attorney general, following revelations that Ken Paxton’s top deputies reported him to law enforcement for alleged crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

Rep. Chip Roy said in a Monday that Paxton must resign “for the good of the people of Texas.” This comes days after senior lawyers in Paxton’s office sent a letter saying they had reported Paxton to law enforcement. Paxton says he won’t resign and cast blame Monday on “rogue employees and their false allegations.