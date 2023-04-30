Texas Congressman Criticizes White House On Border Issue

A Texas congressman says the situation is only getting worse at border crossings with Title 42 set to expire.

Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, Republican Tony Gonzalez said the surge in illegal immigrants is already overwhelming not only at border towns, but even in cities more than 100 miles away.

Gonzalez added that border agents are “beyond an exhausting point” and don’t have the resources they need. Title 42, the health emergency restriction put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, expires on May 11th.