Texas Congressman Joins GOP Race For Attorney General

FILE - Rep. Louie Gohmert, D-Texas, discusses the infrastructure bill making its way through congress during a news conference held by the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The East Texas lawmaker is the latest prominent Republican seeking to unseat his party’s incumbent in the wake of Paxton’s top deputies reporting him to the FBI last year for alleged corruption. Gohmert announced his candidacy on Twitter Monday, Nov. 22, with a fundraising request that highlighted “the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations" against Paxton.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)

(AP) — U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The East Texas lawmaker is the latest prominent member of his party seeking to unseat the incumbent in the wake of Paxton’s top deputies reporting him to the FBI last year for alleged corruption.

Gohmert announced his candidacy on Twitter Monday with a fundraising request that highlighted “the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations” against Paxton.

Despite the federal investigation and long-standing legal problems, Paxton has remained competitive in his party’s primary and won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.