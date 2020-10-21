Texas Coronavirus Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Soar

(AP) – New Texas cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues to soar with more than 400 more cases reported Tuesday than Monday. State health officials reported 4,856 cases Tuesday, compared to 4,422 reported Monday.

The addition of 174 unreported cases from previous days pushed the increase to 5,032. Also, 4,588 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, the most in almost two months, pushing the Texas case total for the eight-month-old pandemic to 833,557.

An increase of more than 1,000 active cases brought that total to almost 84,000 cases now active. Sixty-five new brought the Texas pandemic death toll to 17,087.