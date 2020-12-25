Texas Coronavirus Hospitalizations Approach Summer Peak

(AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas are approaching a peak hit as the pandemic surged over the summer, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials warn are likely to further spread the virus.

State health officials on Friday reported there were 10,868 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas. That’s fewer than 30 people behind the record high set in July.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full. Texas reported 200 more death from COVID-19 on Christmas.