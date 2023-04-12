Texas County Considers Closing Libraries After Judge’s Banned Books Order

Officials in a Texas county are considering shutting down the public library system after a federal judge ordered banned books to be returned to library shelves. The Commissioners Court of Llano County will talk about it this week.

The agenda for Thursday’s meeting includes discussion of whether to “continue or cease operations of the current physical Llano County library system pending further guidance from Federal Courts.”

A federal court judge on March 30th ordered the Llano County Library System, which includes three branches, to return a dozen children’s books to the shelves after seven people sued to have them removed, many because of racial and LGBTQ content. Llano County is about 80 miles northwest of Austin.