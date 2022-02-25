Texas County Hopes Online Dashboard Eases Crime Concerns

(AP) — Officials in Texas’ busiest court system say they’re hopeful a new online dashboard that details information on the granting of bail in criminal cases will address growing concerns over rising crime.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia said Wednesday the dashboard would also bring scrutiny to the role bail bondsmen play in the criminal justice system.

An attorney for a statewide group representing bondsman called the county’s efforts a “distraction” to take attention away from a troubled criminal justice system.

The court system in Harris County, where Houston is located, has been under scrutiny by some in law enforcement as well as by community groups and crime victims over claims that violent defendants are repeatedly being released by judges on low bail amounts.