Texas County Official Suspect In Defacing Old ‘Negroes’ Sign

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 17, 2020 file photo, Dannion McLendon takes a photo of the historical marker placed and sign that reads "NEGROES" at the Ellis County Courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas. Controversy over a segregation-era “Negroes” sign in a Texas courthouse has taken an unusual turn after Ellis County Judge Todd Little, a top county official was identified as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the historical sign being vandalized. (Lynda M. Gonzalez/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

(AP) — Controversy over a segregation-era “Negroes” sign in a Texas courthouse has taken an unusual turn after a top county official was identified as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the historical sign being vandalized.

The sign in a courthouse in Waxahachie, a city of 36,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas. It drew attention in November when a Black county official spoke out over being moved to a shared office near it. Now, The Dallas Morning News reports Ellis County Judge Todd Little is a suspect in the sign being vandalized. He has not been charged.

