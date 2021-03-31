Texas Court Of Criminal Appeals To Review Illegal Voting Conviction

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals will review the illegal voting conviction of a North Texas woman. Judges accepted Crystal Mason’s petition Wednesday and will review legal briefs on the issue.

Mason was given five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election. The ballot was never counted because she was still on supervised release from federal prison. Mason says she didn’t know she was violating the law by casting a provisional ballot.

Tarrant County prosecutors say Mason signed an affidavit promising she completed the terms of her punishment and supervised release before casting the provisional ballot.