Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Falling Further Below 4,000

(AP) — The latest Texas COVID-19 figures show that not only are the number of cases back on the decline, so are COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases Wednesday is back under 4,800 at 4,746. COVID-19 hospitalizations numbered 3,915 Tuesday, the most recent day available, 84 cases fewer than Monday.

The Texas case count for the year-old pandemic is up above 2.73 million. Johns Hopkins University researchers say the 179 new COVID-19 deaths the state reported Wednesday raised the Texas pandemic toll closer to 47,000.

