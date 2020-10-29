Texas COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up About 2,500 Since Oct. 1

(AP) – The surge in Texas coronavirus cases has raised COVID-19 hospitalizations by almost 2,500 cases since Oct. 1.

The 5,650 hospitalizations reported Wednesday were also the most since Aug. 19. About 16% of the hospitalizations were in El Paso County, the state’s worst COVID-19 hotspot. Of the 5,175 new cases reported Wednesday of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, 16.5% came from El Paso County.

El Paso County also accounted for 14.1% of the 96,528 active cases estimated statewide. The 105 COVID-19 fatalities reported statewide Wednesday brought the Texas toll to 17,700 since the pandemic struck at the start of March.