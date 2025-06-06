Texas Data Centers Build Their Own Natural Gas Power Plants

A number of developers of A-I data centers in Texas plan to build their own private power plants to run the energy-hungry supercomputers.

The rapid growth of the A-I industry is prompting developers to skip the years-long wait times to connect to the state’s power grid. Nuclear plants take about ten years to build, and renewables such as wind and solar are inadequate for powering the data centers.

Supported by current state government policies, developers are instead opting to build plants fueled by Texas natural gas.