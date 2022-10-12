Texas Death Row Inmate’s Lawyers Appeal To SCOTUS Over Timing Issue

Lawyers for a Texas death row inmate are trying to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to revive a lawsuit related to his claim of innocence.

A federal appeals court dismissed Rodney Reed’s lawsuit last year, saying he waited too long to file his claim that prosecutors’ refusal to test the murder weapon and other evidence violated his civil rights.

The question before the court is whether Texas’ two-year statute of limitations for pursuing federal civil rights claims starts when the trial court issues its ruling on DNA testing, or when all appeals are finally decided in state courts. A ruling is expected by the end of June.