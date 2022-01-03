Texas Death Toll From February Storm Raised To 246

Texas officials are adding three-dozen deaths to the official death toll from last February’s winter storm, raising the total to 246.
The Department of State Health Services announced the new total in a final report on the storm that was released Friday.
The deaths occurred between February and June, including people who didn’t die until some time after being injured in the storm, as well as people whose bodies were found afterward.
The 246 deaths were spread across 77 counties. Nearly two-thirds were due to hypothermia.