Texas Democratic Candidates Try To Appear Friendly To Oil And Gas Industry

Texas Democratic candidates are trying to convince voters that their party doesn’t pose a threat to the state’s essential oil and gas industry. They want Texas to work toward cleaner, more renewable energy while acknowledging that the oil patch may be here to stay.

Republicans ridicule this have-it-both-ways approach. Governor Greg Abbott’s campaign points out his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke’s support for the Green New Deal, the aggressive plan to combat climate change put forth by Democrats in the U.S. Congress.

