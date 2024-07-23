Texas Democratic Delegates Vote To Support Harris

Texas’ delegates to the Democratic National Convention are agreeing to support Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House.

The delegates voted overwhelmingly on Monday night to endorse Harris. The non-binding vote came the day after President Joe Biden withdrew from the campaign and endorsed Harris for the presidency.

Texas has 273 delegates, the third most behind California and New York. Delegates ordinarily convey state primary results to the national convention, but Biden’s withdrawal changed that.