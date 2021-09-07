Texas Democrats Call Abbott “Would-Be Dictator” Over Elections Bill

Texas Democrats are accusing Republican Governor Greg Abbott of being a “would-be dictator” after his signing of an elections bill.

Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa says Abbott is someone who’s just trying to cling to power despite being a “disgraced governor.” He also the measure is anti-voter and believes Republicans in the legislature passed it because they know “their days in power are numbered.”

Abbott signed the elections bill, saying it makes it easier for people to vote but harder for cheaters. It expands early voting to 12 days while banning drive-through voting and unsolicited mail-in ballot applications.