Texas Democrats Continue Holdout, Don’t Show For New Session

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Texas Democrats are still refusing to return to the state Capitol. Most Democrats didn’t show up when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott opened a special session Saturday, the GOP’s third attempt to pass new election laws in Texas. Some Democratic legislators who fled the state last month remain in Washington, D.C., prolonging a monthslong standoff. However, Democratic leaders have not committed to sitting out the entire 30-day session, leaving open the possibility that enough could return at some point to form a quorum and end the stalemate.