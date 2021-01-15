Texas Distributing Vaccine At Third-Lowest Rate Among States

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Texas ranks third from dead last in the number of vaccines distributed per 100 residents.

Health economist Vivian Ho of Rice University and the Baylor College of Medicine says she doesn’t understand why Texas isn’t receiving doses in numbers that are proportionate to the population.

The CDC says Texas distributes just over seven-doses for every 100 people, placing the state 48th out of 50. New York distributes nearly ten per 100, and California is at just below nine.