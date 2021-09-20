TEXAS

Texas Doctor Says He Defied State’s Near-Total Abortion Ban

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. Dozens of people protested the abortion restriction law that went into effect Wednesday. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

(AP) — A San Antonio doctor who said he performed an abortion in defiance a new Texas law has all but dared supporters of the near-total ban on abortion to try making an early example of him and file a lawsuit. That’s the only way the restrictions can be enforced. The state’s largest anti-abortion group has said they’re looking into the matter.

Dr. Alan Braid in a Washington Post opinion column over the weekend became the first Texas abortion provider to publicly reveal he violated the law that took effect on Sept. 1.

 

