Texas DPS Reports Increase In Departures Since Uvalde Shooting

Texas D-P-S officers are leaving the department at a faster pace since the Uvalde school shooting. According to the state Commission on Law Enforcement, at least 79 officers have stepped down from the Department of Public Safety, including the two highest-ranking Texas Rangers.

KXAN-TV reports that’s an almost 30-percent increase compared to this time last year, with most departures coming after D-P-S announced an investigation into the shooting in May.

The department says five officers are under investigation for their actions during the shooting, including two that have been suspended with pay.