State officials are concerned about the dangers of fentanyl. In a new video message, Texas DPS officials revealed a heartbreaking story of a man that became the victim of fentanyl poisoning.

The victim’s mother said her son thought he was purchasing a Percocet and it turned out to be fentanyl. Data reveals fentanyl is the number one killer among adults between 18 and 45. Officials are urging all Texans to say no to drugs.