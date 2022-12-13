Texas DPS To Begin Random Safety Inspections

The Texas Department of Public Safety says it will begin randomized inspections of commercial vehicles crossing the border from Mexico. Director Steven McCraw says the inspections are meant to enforce compliance with safety standards in Texas and help deter cartel smuggling activity along the southern border.

The announcement come months after Governor Greg Abbott directed the department to conduct inspections on all commercial vehicles going into the state, which caused long wait times at border entries.

The governor lifted the measure in mid-April after reaching security agreements with the Mexican states along the Texas border.