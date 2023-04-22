Texas Driver’s License Scam Spreading Nationwide

A driver’s license scam that originated in Texas is spreading nationwide. The Texas Department of Public Safety reported in February that several thousand driver’s licenses were sent to an international organized crime group.

The scam reportedly targets Texans of Asian descent and involves impostors using the driver’s licenses to withdraw large sums of money from accounts, obtain credit cards and purchase luxury items. After an arrest was made earlier this month, Texas authorities discovered that an additional 12 states may also be affected.