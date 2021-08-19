Texas Education Agency Delays Enforcing State Ban On Mask Mandates

The Texas Education Agency is announcing it will not enforce Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on local mask mandates – for the time being. The T-E-A saying late Thursday that there’s no way to enforce the executive order because of the current court actions.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Abbott over the executive order, which many say increases the risk of the coronavirus spreading in schools. With the current and rapid spread of the even more contagious Delta variant, school trustees say face coverings need to be required for students and teachers.

Seven school districts in the Valley are among 60 that have filed legal challenges against Abbott’s order. They are the Brownsville, PSJA, Edinburg, Edcouch-Elsa, La Joya, Hidalgo, and Lasara ISD’s.