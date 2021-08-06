TEXAS

Texas Education Agency Updates COVID-19 Guidelines

The Texas Education Agency is changing some of its COVID guidance ahead of the upcoming school year. Schools must notify their local health authority and state health officials of any positive tests among students, teachers, staff members, or visitors on campus. School districts will not be required to conduct contact tracing, but parents should be made aware of any close contacts. The guidance also states that schools cannot issue a mask mandate, in accordance with Governor Abbott’s executive order.

