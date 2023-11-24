TEXAS

Texas Education Board Rejects Science Textbooks Based On Climate Views, ESG

Zack Cantu
(Austin, TX) — The Texas State Board of Education is nixing seven proposed eighth-grade science textbooks that include information on climate change. The 15-member board rejected the books a week ago, mainly because they included supposed solutions for climate change, or because they were from a publisher with an Environmental, Social, and Governance policy. A dozen textbooks were under consideration, and the board accepted the other five for inclusion on a list of texts the state may adopt for use.

