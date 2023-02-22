Texas Educators Voice Disapproval Of Vouchers To Lawmakers

Texas teachers are voicing their opposition to Governor Greg Abbott’s support of school vouchers.

Speaking to state lawmakers Tuesday, members of the Association of Texas Professional Educators said the vouchers would take money out of a public school system that is already underfunded, and would affect schools in rural areas the most. If approved, school vouchers would allow parents to redirect taxpayer funds toward private education.

Abbott has called the voucher program “education freedom,” and said it would allow parents to choose the best education option for their child.