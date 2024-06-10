Texas Electric Grid Is Under Discussion

Texas energy demand could hit close to tapping all of the state’s electrical supply as the temperatures rise. That’s according to a report that says that would lead to a 16 percent chance of an electric grid emergency, as well as a 12 percent chance of rolling blackouts.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas and the Public Utility Commission are holding a joint public hearing on the issue at the Capitol today. Officials will discuss grid reliability in relation to the excessive temperatures facing the state again this summer.

ERCOT says the grid is ready to respond to power demands but just barely, releasing its most recent monthly outlook for resource adequacy for August last Friday. Forecasters say 2023 was the second hottest on record for the state of Texas.