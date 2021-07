The state of Texas has executed a man convicted of the murders of his wife, daughter, and father-in-law in Kennedale. On Wednesday, John Hummel was given a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville.

In 2009, Hummel killed his wife, daughter, and wheelchair-bound father-in-law before setting their home on fire and fleeing to Oceanside, California, where he was arrested. Hummel’s original execution date in March 2020 was postponed to the end of June 2021 due to COVID-19.