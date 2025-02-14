Texas Executes Second Inmate Of 2025

FILE - This undated photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Richard Lee Tabler. (AP Photo/Texas Department of Criminal Justice, File)

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is confirming the execution of a Death Row inmate on Thursday evening.

Richard Lee Tabler received the lethal injection in the state prison in Huntsville and was pronounced dead at 6:38 p.m.

Tabler was convicted of killing a strip club manager and another man near Killeen in 2004. He also confessed to killing two teenage girls who worked at the club, but he was never tried for those murders. His execution is the second in Texas this year, as well as the second this month.