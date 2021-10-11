Texas Executions Face Delays Over Religious Rights Claims

(AP) — Executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state face delays amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch people as they are being put to death. It’s unclear when Texas may carry out another execution after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear religious freedom claims from death row inmate John Henry Ramirez. Oral arguments are set for Nov. 1.

Several other inmates have since made similar claims. Courts have put some of their executions on hold. Texas and Missouri have been the only states to execute inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Oklahoma and Alabama both have executions set for later this year.