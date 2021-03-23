Texas Expands Coronavirus Vaccinations To All Texans

Starting next Monday, all Texans over the age of 16 will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The Texas Department of Health Services announced Tuesday it’s expanding the vaccine eligibility based on the recommendation of the state’s Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel and based on an expected increase in vaccine supplies. Although all adults will now be able to register for a shot, state health officials say the elderly – people 80 and older – will continue to be placed at the front of the line.

Texas becomes the most populous state to allow all adults to get vaccinated. Nearly 10 million Texans have gotten their first dose of a vaccine, and more than 3 million have been fully vaccinated.