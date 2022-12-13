TEXAS

Texas Explosion Not Caused By Drug Lab; Investigation Active

jsalinas
(AP) — Authorities say they have ruled out a drug lab and explosive devices as the cause of last week’s deadly explosion at an underground residence and construction business in Texas.

San Antonio Fire Department officials said at a news conference Tuesday that they are still trying to determine what caused Friday’s explosion at K-Bar Services.

Witnesses who said they had been on the property prior to the explosion told officials that they could smell gas, and a propane tank on the property had been worked on recently. Four people died in the blast. Two of them were identified on Tuesday.

 

