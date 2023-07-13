Texas Falls In Top States For Business Rankings

For the first time since CNBC started ranking America’s Top States for Business, Texas is not in the top five.

The Lone Star State was ranked first in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2018 and no lower than 5th in all other years. But this year, Texas is ranked sixth. CNBC says the economy in every state is feeling stresses including worker shortages, climate change, and culture wars and the stresses are bigger in Texas.

The state continues to be a powerhouse, trailing only California in the size of its economy. And in May, jobs in Texas grew by four-percent year-over-year, more than any other state.