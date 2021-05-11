Texas Farmers Plead For Help To Stop Rush Of Migrants

Texas farmers are taking to the Web to speak out about the surge in illegal immigration.

Stephanie Crisp-Canales lives about 50 miles from the border, and she says it’s now common for cars to come crashing through their gate and onto their property. She’s posted one of dozens of videos on a new web page, set up by the Texas Farm Bureau.

Farmers and ranchers say they’re trying to raise public awareness. The number of illegal immigrants crossing the border has surged since President Joe Biden was elected, and deportations are down.