Texas Fires Football Coach Tom Herman After 4 Seasons

(AP) — Texas has fired football coach Tom Herman after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. Herman had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract due to pay him more than $6 million per year. He never had a losing season at Texas and won four bowl games. But he couldn’t turn the Longhorns into consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma. His best season was a 10-4 finish in 2018. Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009.