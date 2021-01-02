Texas Fires Football Coach Tom Herman After 4 Seasons

FILE - This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado in San Antonio. Texas has fired football Herman, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Texas has fired football coach Tom Herman after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. Herman had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract due to pay him more than $6 million per year. He never had a losing season at Texas and won four bowl games. But he couldn’t turn the Longhorns into consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against the archrival Oklahoma. His best season was a 10-4 finish in 2018. Texas hasn’t won the Big 12 since 2009.